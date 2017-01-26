Iceland Review

Today, the investigation of the murder of Birna Brjánsdóttir will focus on reviewing data the police have gathered since she went missing on January 14.
French Film Festival Opens Friday
The French Film Festival will be held in Reykjavík January 27-February 10 and in Akureyri January 28-February 3.
Syrian Refugees Arrive in Iceland
Twenty-one Syrian refugees arrived in Iceland on Monday.
Fur Coats Given to Pets, not Poor
The charity Family Aid of Iceland has decided not to distribute fur coats to homeless Icelanders, as planned.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Mini Mill for Icelandic Wool
Eggstreme Reporting (VH)
Fighting Litter in the Landscape
The Winner is the People of Iceland
Polar Nanoq Causes Debate in Greenland
The trawler Polar Nanoq has caused a political debate in Greenland, after 20 kg of hashish were confiscated onboard when the trawler reached harbor in Hafnarfjörður on January 18.
Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership
District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.
Kirkjufjara Beach Closed
The Environment Agency of Iceland has decided to close Kirkjufjara beach, South Iceland, to all travelers, following yesterday’s accident, when a German woman lost her life after being caught by a wave.
Alþingi Reconvenes after Break
Alþingi, the Icelandic parliament, reconvened at 1:30 pm today after Christmas break.
