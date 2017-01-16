Iceland Review

Reykjavík
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

Politics

No One Given Mandate to Form Government

Hjartasteinn/Heartstone

Culture

Heartstone Actors Awarded in Morocco

Reykjavík

Society

Icelander Receives ERC’s 2 Million Euro Grant

Nature & Travel

Katla Volcano Tests New Equipment

Food donations on Facebook.

Society

Thousands in Need of Food Donations

Sheep roundup, Fnjóskadalur.

Business

Millions for Marketing Lamb Abroad

Christmas beer tree.

Society

Christmas Beer Tree Was Answer to Allergies

Society

Five-Year-Old Boy Not to be Sent to Norway

Brúnegg hens.

Business

Egg Farm Fined for Poor Air Quality

Bárðarbunga volcano under Vatnajökull glacier.

Nature & Travel

Bárðarbunga Trembles

fishermen at work

Society

Fishermen’s Strike to Resume Tonight

The government offices

Politics

Pirate-Party-Led Coalition Talks Shatter

Latest News

Iceland vs Germany in Reykjavik, January 5, 2015

One Loss, One Draw for Iceland in Handball

The Icelandic national team in men’s handball played two games at the World Men’s Handball Championship in Metz, France, last weekend. Both games were even and exciting throughout. Iceland lost the first, against Slovenia on Saturday, by one goal, and tied Tunisia yesterday.
Urriðavatn Geo Spa.

Geo Spa to Open in East Iceland

A thermal beach and geo spa is set to open by Urriðavatn lake near Egilsstaðir in East Iceland in 2019. Warm water from geothermal boreholes in the vicinity will be used to create bathing facilities by the lake. The project will be launched with the signing of a collaboration agreement today....

Features

Þvottárskriður mountain.
Ask IR

Environmental Volunteer Work

Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Ask IR

Street Art in Reykjavík

Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?

Seed of the Enada gigas.
Ask IR

Stone Carried by Midwives

Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day

Snapshot of the day

  • View of Perlan with Esja mountain and Móskarðshnjúkar peaks in the background.

weather

Reykjavík City Hall

Frosty Start to Weekend, Thaw Tomorrow

Today will be cold with a slow wind across Iceland with -5 to -10°C (23-50°F) in inhabited areas and up to -20°C (-4°F) in the highlands, as in the past few days. The roads across Breiðdalsheiði and Öxi in East Iceland are currently impassable.

Avalanche on Road to Siglufjörður

Weather Likely to Disrupt Traffic Tomorrow

Police

Girl Missing in Capital Area

Fatal Accident Near Blue Lagoon

Environment

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership

District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.

Adventurer to Cross Glacier and Drift with Ice

Iceland May Lose Out on Glacial Lagoon

tourists

Kirkjufjara Beach Closed

The Environment Agency of Iceland has decided to close Kirkjufjara beach, South Iceland, to all travelers, following yesterday’s accident, when a German woman lost her life after being caught by a wave.

Number of Seriously Injured Tourists Way up in 2016

Record Traffic along Ring Road

Election

Introducing the Icelandic Government

Iceland’s New Government

New Year

Fireworks Reykjavík

Pollution Levels Shoot Up with Fireworks

The Icelandic nation’s fireworks spectacle on New Year’s Eve resulted in the highest concentration of airborne particles on New Year’s Day since January 1, 2010.

Reykjavík Fireworks Video

Don’t Sweep Your Fireworks under the Rug (of Snow)

