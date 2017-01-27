Iceland Review

The man who fell into a glacial crevasse on Vatnajökull glacier at noon is now safe at a cabin on Grímsfjall mountain.
Private Clinic Causes Controversy
Klíníkin (‘the Clinic’) in Ármúli plans to open the first privately run inpatient unit in Iceland.
Katla Quivers
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Katla volcano at 3:15 pm yesterday.
Man Falls into Glacial Crevasse
Rescue workers in South Iceland and the capital area were called out at noon, because of a man who fell into a glacial crevasse by Grímsfjall mountain in Vatnajökull glacier.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Mini Mill for Icelandic Wool
Eggstreme Reporting (VH)
Fighting Litter in the Landscape
The Winner is the People of Iceland
Animals
Fur Coats Given to Pets, not Poor
The charity Family Aid of Iceland has decided not to distribute fur coats to homeless Icelanders, as planned.
Police
Thousands Plan to March in Memory of Birna
More than 4,200 people are planning to attend a memorial gathering in downtown Reykjavík tomorrow afternoon for Birna Brjánsdóttir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was discovered in Reykjanes last Sunday.
Environment
Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership
District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.
tourists
Fee for Using Studded Tires?
Representatives of the majority and the Progressive Party in the environment and planning board of the City of Reykjavík would like to look into the possibility of assessing a fee for the use of studded car tires.
Alþingi
Alþingi Reconvenes after Break
Alþingi, the Icelandic parliament, reconvened at 1:30 pm today after Christmas break.
Film
French Film Festival Opens Friday
The French Film Festival will be held in Reykjavík January 27-February 10 and in Akureyri January 28-February 3.