Reykjavík
-3°C
E

Iceland Review

Don't Miss

Alþingishúsið

Politics

Introducing the Icelandic Government

Business

Flying High

Iceland Review 01.17

Culture

Iceland Review in Many Shapes

Jökulsárlón

Nature & Travel

Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership

Society

Woman Swept out by Wave Has Died

Gylfi Sigurðsson

Sport

Southampton Hot for Icelandic Footballer Gylfi?

Coalition government.

Politics

Government’s Agenda Introduced

Heartstone - film.

Culture

The Film ‘Heartstone’ to Premier Friday

Gail and David Wilson.

Nature & Travel

Lost Tourists on Glacier Critical of Company

Reynisfjara

Society

Six-Year-Old Saved on Reynisfjara Beach

The Icelandic national team in men's handball.

Sport

Iceland Loses against Spain in Handball

Bjarni Benediktsson

Politics

Offshore Asset Report Calls for Marathon Meeting

From the official trailer for Under an Arctic Sky.

Culture

Video: Surfing in Iceland under Northern Lights

Society

Fatal Accident Near Blue Lagoon

Latest News

Birna Brjánsdóttir

Thousands Plan to March in Memory of Birna

More than 4,200 people are planning to attend a memorial gathering in downtown Reykjavík tomorrow afternoon for Birna Brjánsdóttir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was discovered in Reykjanes last Sunday.
Grímsfjall

Man Falls into Glacial Crevasse

Rescue workers in South Iceland and the capital area were called out at noon, because of a man who fell into a glacial crevasse by Grímsfjall mountain in Vatnajökull glacier.

Features

Þvottárskriður mountain.
Ask IR

Environmental Volunteer Work

Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Ask IR

Street Art in Reykjavík

Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?

Seed of the Enada gigas.
Ask IR

Stone Carried by Midwives

Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day

Snapshot of the day

  • River.

Please consider supporting Iceland Review

IR Online

€3

Support

per month
IR Online

€5

Support

per month
IR Online

€10

Support

per month
IR Magazine

€55

For 6 Issues

per year

Most Popular

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Today
  • Past Week
  • Past Month
  • 1 year

Upcoming Events

Recent Views

Booking.com

Currency

Source: The Central Bank of Iceland
Updated: January 29, 2017 04:30

Iceland Review Newsletter

Get our latest news!

Iceland Review Online

Featured sections

Animals

Fur Coats—Blessing or Branding?

Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannaeyjar?

Police

Birna Brjánsdóttir

Thousands Plan to March in Memory of Birna

More than 4,200 people are planning to attend a memorial gathering in downtown Reykjavík tomorrow afternoon for Birna Brjánsdóttir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was discovered in Reykjanes last Sunday.

Crew Member’s Jacket among Confiscated Items

Polar Nanoq Causes Debate in Greenland

Environment

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership

District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.

Adventurer to Cross Glacier and Drift with Ice

Iceland May Lose Out on Glacial Lagoon

tourists

Studded tire.

Fee for Using Studded Tires?

Representatives of the majority and the Progressive Party in the environment and planning board of the City of Reykjavík would like to look into the possibility of assessing a fee for the use of studded car tires.

Kirkjufjara Beach Closed

Number of Seriously Injured Tourists Way up in 2016

Alþingi

Support for Independents and Bright Future Down

Pictures of New Icelandic Government

Film

Video: Surfing in Iceland under Northern Lights

The Film ‘Heartstone’ to Premier Friday

Supplements