Iceland Review

The Reykjavík Tourist Information Center was opened in the City Hall today. The Information Center has been operated nearby, at Aðalstræti 2 since 2002.
Tax Fraud Trial Begins Today
A trial in the case of eight people suspected of a major tax fraud begins in Reykjanes District Court today.
Geo Spa to Open in East Iceland
A thermal beach and geo spa is set to open by Urriðavatn lake near Egilsstaðir in East Iceland in 2019. Warm water from geothermal boreholes in the vicinity will be used to create bathing facilities by the lake. The project will be launched with the signing of a collaboration agreement today....
No Progress in Search for Missing Girl
Police are still searching for Birna Brjánsdóttir, a 20-year-old girl from Reykjavík, who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Frosty Start to Weekend, Thaw Tomorrow
Today will be cold with a slow wind across Iceland with -5 to -10°C (23-50°F) in inhabited areas and up to -20°C (-4°F) in the highlands, as in the past few days. The roads across Breiðdalsheiði and Öxi in East Iceland are currently impassable.
Police
Environment
Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership
District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.
tourists
Kirkjufjara Beach Closed
The Environment Agency of Iceland has decided to close Kirkjufjara beach, South Iceland, to all travelers, following yesterday’s accident, when a German woman lost her life after being caught by a wave.
Election
Pictures of New Icelandic Government
A new government, led by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, has now officially taken power in Iceland.
New Year
Pollution Levels Shoot Up with Fireworks
The Icelandic nation’s fireworks spectacle on New Year’s Eve resulted in the highest concentration of airborne particles on New Year’s Day since January 1, 2010.