Iceland Review

Approximately 38 percent of Icelanders intended to send holiday cards to their friends and family members before Christmas this year, compared to almost 47 percent in 2015, as stated in a new MMR survey.
Emilía and Aron Most Popular Names in Iceland
Aron was by far the most popular name for newborn boys in Iceland in 2016, for the sixth year in a row. Emilía defends the title as the most popular name for newborn girls, having jumped from ninth to first place in 2015.
Young Voter Turnout Low but Increasing
Voter turnout in the parliamentary election in October was lowest among 20-24 year-olds, or 65.7 percent, and highest among voters aged 65-90 years, or 90.2 percent, as stated in an analysis by Statistics Iceland, published in late December.
Brit Reads to Iceland’s Elderly
Charles Gittins from the UK takes part in the Icelandic Red Cross’ program where volunteers visit members of the community who are at risk of social isolation. Charles has become a good friend to 103-year-old Ólöf Hjálmarsdóttir, to whom he reads out loud in Icelandic.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Four Buses off Road in South Iceland
One bus rolled over on Ring Road one, by Pétursey (west of Vík í Mýrdal) in South Iceland just before noon, and three other buses skidded off the road in that area.
Police
Fatal Accident on Holtavörðuheiði
One person died in an accident on Holtavörðuheiði mountain pass yesterday afternoon.
Animals
Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannaeyjar?
The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) is reviewing a request from a British company interested in transporting three beluga whales from an aquarium in Shanghai, China, to Vestmannaeyjar islands.
nature protection
Will Mývatn Hotel Project be Halted?
The Icelandic Environment Association, Landvernd, has demanded that work on a new Fosshotel, just north of lake Mývatn, be halted.
Election
Earthquake
Earthquake in Akureyri
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Akureyri, North Iceland, and vicinity at 9:41 this morning.