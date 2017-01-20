The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police department has sent a request to every regional management of rescue groups in Iceland, asking for volunteers to participate in a major search for Birna Brjánsdóttir, scheduled for tomorrow.
Iceland Review
Don't Miss
Latest News
Police Ask Drivers to Check Car Camera Footage
The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police department has posted a statement on Facebook, asking drivers whose cars are equipped with cameras for assistance in the investigation of the disappearance of Birna Brjánsdóttir.
Foreign Minister of Greenland Cancels Trip to Norway
Foreign Minister of Greenland Vittus Qujaukitsoq has postponed his scheduled trip to Norway to focus on the case of the two Greenlanders, suspected in the disappearance of an Icelandic girl.
Biological Samples Being Analyzed
The two men suspected in connection with the disappearance of Birna Brjánsdóttir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl who has been missing since Saturday, spent the night at the Reykjavík police station.
Features
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Please consider supporting Iceland Review
€3
Support
€5
Support
€10
Support
€55
For 6 Issues
Most Popular
- Viewed
- Past:
- Today
- Past Week
- Past Month
- 1 year
Upcoming Events
Recent Views
Eggstreme Reporting (VH)
Fighting Litter in the Landscape
The Winner is the People of Iceland
When the Vikings Discovered North America (JóB)
Currency
Iceland Review Newsletter
Get our latest news!
Featured sections
weather
Frosty Start to Weekend, Thaw Tomorrow
Today will be cold with a slow wind across Iceland with -5 to -10°C (23-50°F) in inhabited areas and up to -20°C (-4°F) in the highlands, as in the past few days. The roads across Breiðdalsheiði and Öxi in East Iceland are currently impassable.
Police
Driver of White Car Asked to Contact Police
The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police Department has posted a message on its Facebook page, asking the driver of the white car, pictured above, to step forward.
Environment
Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership
District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.
tourists
Kirkjufjara Beach Closed
The Environment Agency of Iceland has decided to close Kirkjufjara beach, South Iceland, to all travelers, following yesterday’s accident, when a German woman lost her life after being caught by a wave.
Election
Pictures of New Icelandic Government
A new government, led by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, has now officially taken power in Iceland.
handball
Iceland Beats Angola 33-19
Iceland beat Angola 33-19 in the World Men’s Handball Championship in France last night.