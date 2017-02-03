Iceland Review

Gases were carried from a borehole into the local water supply in Reykjanes, where a fatal accident occurred overnight.
Germany Gives Harbor Project Green Light
This year, there are plans to form a development company, whose goal it is to plan a harbor for large ships in Finnafjörður, Northeast Iceland.
Fishermen’s Strike Could Hurt Market Share in US
It could take Icelandic fish exporters many years to win back their US market share, according to an importer of fish in Boston
Fatal Accident by Fish Processing Plant
One man is dead and another one has been hospitalized after a work-related accident at the fish processing company Háteigur on Reykjanes peninsula.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Mini Mill for Icelandic Wool
Eggstreme Reporting (VH)
Fighting Litter in the Landscape
The Winner is the People of Iceland
Fur Coats Given to Pets, not Poor
The charity Family Aid of Iceland has decided not to distribute fur coats to homeless Icelanders, as planned.
Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership
District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state’s preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.
Number of Hotel Rooms up 50 Percent
The number of hotel rooms in Reykjavík is expected to increase by 50 percent in the next two to four years.
Alþingi Reconvenes after Break
Alþingi, the Icelandic parliament, reconvened at 1:30 pm today after Christmas break.
‘Heartstone’ Nominated for Most Eddas
The film Heartstone (Hjartasteinn), directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, has been nominated for 16 Edda Awards.