A foreign tourist, a woman in her late forties, fell into the ocean by Kirkjufjara beach by Dyrhólaey promontory in South Iceland shortly before 1 pm today. The woman was found near the location where the accident occurred, at around 2 pm and was taken by helicopter to Landspítali hospital in...
New Government Announced Tomorrow
The new Independence Party-Reform Party-Bright Future coalition government will be announced tomorrow and the new ministers formally take office on Wednesday. The government agenda is to be presented to the parties’ members tonight and made public tomorrow.
Lost Tourists on Glacier Critical of Company
David and Gail Wilson, the Australian couple who were lost for seven hours on Langjökull glacier in a blizzard on Thursday, harshly criticized the company which organized the snowmobile tour, Mountaineers of Iceland, for having gone ahead with the tour in such weather.
Iceland Review in Many Shapes
The first issue of Iceland Review in 2017 appeared as people were ringing in the new year. It has been sent to subscribers overseas and waits to be picked up those traveling through Keflavík International Airport.
Information about ‘Papar’ in English
Q: Do you know of any articles or books (in English) about the Irish hermits who were living in Iceland when the Vikings began the Settlement?
Environmental Volunteer Work
Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.
Street Art in Reykjavík
Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?
Stone Carried by Midwives
Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day
Eggstreme Reporting (VH)
Fighting Litter in the Landscape
The Winner is the People of Iceland
When the Vikings Discovered North America (JóB)
Weather Likely to Disrupt Traffic Tomorrow
The Icelandic Met Office has issued a storm warning for most of the country overnight and tomorrow.
Woman Retrieved from Ocean, Flown to Hospital
Iceland’s Image Blackened by Coal
Build-up of heavy industry in Iceland will increase coal usage in the country to 224,000 tons a year by 2018.
Number of Seriously Injured Tourists Way up in 2016
The number of foreign tourists seriously injured in automobile accidents in Iceland increased by 80 percent during the first ten months of last year compared to the same period the previous year.
New Government Taking Shape?
Formal coalition talks between the Independence Party, the Reform Party and Bright Future begin today.
Pollution Levels Shoot Up with Fireworks
The Icelandic nation’s fireworks spectacle on New Year’s Eve resulted in the highest concentration of airborne particles on New Year’s Day since January 1, 2010.