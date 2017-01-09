Iceland Review

A report revealing that the Icelandic state is likely losing out on ISK 2.8 to 6.5 billion (USD 25-57 million, EUR 23-54 million) annually because of Icelandic tax payers’ offshore assets was presented on Friday. The report was authored by a task force appointed by Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson. The report was handed in to Bjarni’s ministry on September 13. The minister said the report hadn’t been presented to him until October 5, still three weeks before the election on October 29, yet he didn’t make it public until last week.