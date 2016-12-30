Reykjavík
-3°C
SSE

Iceland Review

Don't Miss

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

Politics

No One Given Mandate to Form Government

Hjartasteinn/Heartstone

Culture

Heartstone Actors Awarded in Morocco

Reykjavík

Society

Icelander Receives ERC’s 2 Million Euro Grant

Nature & Travel

Katla Volcano Tests New Equipment

Food donations on Facebook.

Society

Thousands in Need of Food Donations

Sheep roundup, Fnjóskadalur.

Business

Millions for Marketing Lamb Abroad

Christmas beer tree.

Society

Christmas Beer Tree Was Answer to Allergies

Society

Five-Year-Old Boy Not to be Sent to Norway

Brúnegg hens.

Business

Egg Farm Fined for Poor Air Quality

Bárðarbunga volcano under Vatnajökull glacier.

Nature & Travel

Bárðarbunga Trembles

fishermen at work

Society

Fishermen’s Strike to Resume Tonight

The government offices

Politics

Pirate-Party-Led Coalition Talks Shatter

Latest News

Fireworks Reykjavík

New Year Welcomed with a Blast

Icelanders celebrate the last day of the year with a fancy dinner, often turkey, and with fireworks at midnight. A special sketch comedy show about the year in review is shown on television and watched by almost the entire Icelandic nation.
The Christmas tree in downtown Reykjavík

Fewer Icelanders Send Christmas Cards

Approximately 38 percent of Icelanders intended to send holiday cards to their friends and family members before Christmas this year, compared to almost 47 percent in 2015, as stated in a new MMR survey.

Baltasar Kormákur during filming for Trapped

Emilía and Aron Most Popular Names in Iceland

Aron was by far the most popular name for newborn boys in Iceland in 2016, for the sixth year in a row. Emilía defends the title as the most popular name for newborn girls, having jumped from ninth to first place in 2015.

Protest outside Iceland's parliament

Young Voter Turnout Low but Increasing

Voter turnout in the parliamentary election in October was lowest among 20-24 year-olds, or 65.7 percent, and highest among voters aged 65-90 years, or 90.2 percent, as stated in an analysis by Statistics Iceland, published in late December.

Charles Gittins and Ólöf Hjálmarsdóttir.

Brit Reads to Iceland’s Elderly

Charles Gittins from the UK takes part in the Icelandic Red Cross’ program where volunteers visit members of the community who are at risk of social isolation. Charles has become a good friend to 103-year-old Ólöf Hjálmarsdóttir, to whom he reads out loud in Icelandic.

Features

Þvottárskriður mountain.
Ask IR

Environmental Volunteer Work

Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Ask IR

Street Art in Reykjavík

Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?

Seed of the Enada gigas.
Ask IR

Stone Carried by Midwives

Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day

Snapshot of the day

  • RAX in Ísafjarðardjúp.

Please consider supporting Iceland Review

IR Online

€3

Support

per month
IR Online

€5

Support

per month
IR Online

€10

Support

per month
IR Magazine

€55

For 6 Issues

per year

Most Popular

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Today
  • Past Week
  • Past Month
  • 1 year

Upcoming Events

Recent Views

Iceland Review Online

Iceland Review Newsletter

Get our latest news!

Currency

Source: The Central Bank of Iceland
Updated: January 01, 2017 04:30

Featured sections

weather

Pétursey.

Four Buses off Road in South Iceland

One bus rolled over on Ring Road one, by Pétursey (west of Vík í Mýrdal) in South Iceland just before noon, and three other buses skidded off the road in that area.

Ring Road in Southeast Closed

Travel and Weather Warning for East and Northeast

Police

Holtavörðuheiði Mountain Pass Closed

Attacker Wore Scream Mask

Animals

Beluga whale.

Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannaeyjar?

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) is reviewing a request from a British company interested in transporting three beluga whales from an aquarium in Shanghai, China, to Vestmannaeyjar islands.

Egg Farm Fined for Poor Air Quality

Non-Stop, Five-Day Flight to Africa

nature protection

British Billionaire Buys Grímsstaðir

Environment Associations Take Minister to Court

Election

Protest outside Iceland's parliament

Young Voter Turnout Low but Increasing

Voter turnout in the parliamentary election in October was lowest among 20-24 year-olds, or 65.7 percent, and highest among voters aged 65-90 years, or 90.2 percent, as stated in an analysis by Statistics Iceland, published in late December.

No One Given Mandate to Form Government

Pirate-Party-Led Coalition Talks Shatter

Earthquake

Katla Volcano Tests New Equipment

Bárðarbunga Trembles

Supplements