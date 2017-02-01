Reykjavík
President's visit to Denmark.

Presidential Visit to Denmark

Glitnir Directors Receive Major Bonuses

French Film Festival

French Film Festival Opens Friday

Bárðarbunga volcano under Vatnajökull glacier.

Mýrdalsjökull and Bárðarbunga Tremble

Red Kia Rio.

Data in Murder Case Analyzed Today

Geir Sveinsson, coach of the Icelandic men’s national handball team.

Iceland out of World Handball Championship

Alþingishúsið

Alþingi Reconvenes after Break

Bæjarins beztu hot dog

Icelandic Hot Dogs Headed for US

Ólafía Þórunn Kristinsdóttir.

Good Start for Ólafía at LPGA

Klíníkin Ármúla 9.

Private Clinic Causes Controversy

Katla Quivers

Birna Brjánsdóttir

Thousands Plan to March in Memory of Birna

Flight attendants strike a deal, Air Iceland.

Flight Attendants Reach Deal, Averting Strike

Heartstone - film.

‘Heartstone’ Nominated for Most Eddas

The film Heartstone (Hjartasteinn), directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, has been nominated for 16 Edda Awards.

Police Closer to Conclusion in Birna’s Case

Following yesterday's interrogations of the two men suspected in the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir, police believe they now have a clearer idea of the sequence of events the day she died.

Þvottárskriður mountain.
Environmental Volunteer Work

Q: I'm trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Street Art in Reykjavík

Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?

Seed of the Enada gigas.
Stone Carried by Midwives

Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day

  • Þingvellir.

Iceland Review Online

Fur Coats—Blessing or Branding?

Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannaeyjar?

Police Closer to Conclusion in Birna’s Case

Following yesterday's interrogations of the two men suspected in the death of Birna Brjánsdóttir, police believe they now have a clearer idea of the sequence of events the day she died.

Interrogations to Resume Today

Will Birna’s Death Help Greenland Address Violence?

Jökulsárlón

Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon in State’s Ownership

District Commissioner in South Iceland Anna Birna Þráinsdóttir stated yesterday that the Icelandic state's preemption right to acquire Fell, the land to which part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon belongs, had not expired after all on January 9 when the state announced its decision.

Adventurer to Cross Glacier and Drift with Ice

Iceland May Lose Out on Glacial Lagoon

Fee for Using Studded Tires?

Kirkjufjara Beach Closed

Support for Independents and Bright Future Down

Pictures of New Icelandic Government

French Film Festival Opens Friday

Video: Surfing in Iceland under Northern Lights

