Iceland Review

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

Politics

No One Given Mandate to Form Government

Hjartasteinn/Heartstone

Culture

Heartstone Actors Awarded in Morocco

Reykjavík

Society

Icelander Receives ERC’s 2 Million Euro Grant

Nature & Travel

Katla Volcano Tests New Equipment

Food donations on Facebook.

Society

Thousands in Need of Food Donations

Sheep roundup, Fnjóskadalur.

Business

Millions for Marketing Lamb Abroad

Christmas beer tree.

Society

Christmas Beer Tree Was Answer to Allergies

Society

Five-Year-Old Boy Not to be Sent to Norway

Brúnegg hens.

Business

Egg Farm Fined for Poor Air Quality

Bárðarbunga volcano under Vatnajökull glacier.

Nature & Travel

Bárðarbunga Trembles

fishermen at work

Society

Fishermen’s Strike to Resume Tonight

The government offices

Politics

Pirate-Party-Led Coalition Talks Shatter

Latest News

Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson speaking at the Independence Party general meeting in 2013.

Report on Offshore Assets Shelved Pre-Election

A report revealing that the Icelandic state is likely losing out on ISK 2.8 to 6.5 billion (USD 25-57 million, EUR 23-54 million) annually because of Icelandic tax payers’ offshore assets was presented on Friday. The report was authored by a task force appointed by Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson. The report was handed in to Bjarni’s ministry on September 13. The minister said the report hadn’t been presented to him until October 5, still three weeks before the election on October 29, yet he didn’t make it public until last week.
Kirkjufjara.

Woman Retrieved from Ocean, Flown to Hospital

A foreign tourist, a woman in her late forties, fell into the ocean by Kirkjufjara beach by Dyrhólaey promontory in South Iceland shortly before 1 pm today. The woman was found near the location where the accident occurred, at around 2 pm and was taken by helicopter to Landspítali hospital in...

Government offices, stjórnarráðið.

New Government Announced Tomorrow

The new Independence Party-Reform Party-Bright Future coalition government will be announced tomorrow and the new ministers formally take office on Wednesday. The government agenda is to be presented to the parties’ members tonight and made public tomorrow.

Lost Tourists on Glacier Critical of Company

David and Gail Wilson, the Australian couple who were lost for seven hours on Langjökull glacier in a blizzard on Thursday, harshly criticized the company which organized the snowmobile tour, Mountaineers of Iceland, for having gone ahead with the tour in such weather.

Iceland Review 01.17

Iceland Review in Many Shapes

The first issue of Iceland Review in 2017 appeared as people were ringing in the new year. It has been sent to subscribers overseas and waits to be picked up those traveling through Keflavík International Airport.

Features

Þvottárskriður mountain.
Ask IR

Environmental Volunteer Work

Q: I’m trying to find volunteer opportunities for a group of high school students that will be working on a community service project in Iceland in April 2017.

Ask IR

Street Art in Reykjavík

Q: Whilst in Reykjavik I was amazed by the street art and took quite a few photographs. Is the law on street art/graffiti in public places as liberal as it seems?

Seed of the Enada gigas.
Ask IR

Stone Carried by Midwives

Q: When we visited Hveragerði, a local rock collector told us about a stone found in Iceland that was traditionally carried by midwives and given to pregnant women in the olden day

Iceland Review Online

weather

Severe Gale Warning

Four Buses off Road in South Iceland

Police

Suspect Arrested for Vandalizing Churches

Landspítali Doctor Answers Criticism

Environment

Silicon Smelter Fumes Cause Concern

Will Mývatn Hotel Project be Halted?

tourists

Record Traffic along Ring Road

Life-Saving Advice for Hikers

Election

Young Voter Turnout Low but Increasing

No One Given Mandate to Form Government

New Year

Fireworks Reykjavík

Pollution Levels Shoot Up with Fireworks

The Icelandic nation’s fireworks spectacle on New Year’s Eve resulted in the highest concentration of airborne particles on New Year’s Day since January 1, 2010.

Reykjavík Fireworks Video

Don’t Sweep Your Fireworks under the Rug (of Snow)

